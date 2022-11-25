SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. join Rick Hunter at the Springfield Town Library for his presentation on Astronomy, Observing: Learning the Sky, and Using Binoculars and Telescopes. Subjects he will touch upon include learning the sky and finding objects, using binoculars, with specific reference to the Library’s Orion StarBlast 4.5″ altazimuth reflector tabletop telescope.

A perfect telescope for beginning amateur astronomers, enjoy hour after hour of fun under the stars. The StarBlast makes a great telescope for road trip adventures, camp-outs, and just hitting the local park from a dark sky you will study intriguing views of bright galaxies, distant cloudy nebulas, and sparkling star clusters.

This event is free and open to the public call (802)885-3108 if you have any questions.