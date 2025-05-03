Ask our Town Manager: A Community Conversation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Jeff Mobus at the Springfield Town Library on Tuesday, May 13, at 6 p.m., for a community conversation about our town’s future. Mobus will share ideas about how Springfield is growing and changing. After the talk, there will be a community conversation and a chance to ask questions and share your thoughts. This is a great opportunity to learn more and be part of the discussion about Springfield’s future.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.