SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m., join us at the Springfield Town Library for “Ask Our Department of Corrections: A Community Conversation.” It will be a candid discussion with representatives from the Vermont Department of Corrections. This in-person event is your chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and learn more about the work of our local corrections department. Be a part of the conversation, and help shape the future of our community.