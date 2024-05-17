Artisans Alley Popup Market in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – A new vendor opportunity is coming to Chester, beginning May 24. Artisans Alley Popup Market will be opening on Fridays, from 3-7 p.m. This is an extension of the outdoor market that has been in place on Sundays since 2019.

Located just off the Green in Chester, Artisans Alley will host vendors from around the region who showcase what they grow, make, or create. This is a free venue for participants. The goal is to help local entrepreneurs find a place to set up shop for a few hours each week and grow their business. Most of the brick and mortar shops on the Green, including Songbird Wellness, Kit Kats Embroidery,

Sage Jewelry and Gifts, Sharon’s on the Common, and Chester Candy, will stay open later on Fridays as well, so there will be lots of shopping opportunities available for everyone.

In conjunction with Artisans Alley, Common Street Market will also be open on Fridays, from 3-7 p.m. Common Street Market , an indoor, year-round venue located at 54 Common Street on The Green, is home to several local entrepreneurs, including quilting, pottery, cheeses, baked goods and breads, and expanding to include a new ice cream stand. Common Street Market will be open each weekend through the warm months on Friday, from 3-7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Artisans Alley Popup Market will be open, weather permitting, each Friday, from 3-7 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, or to find out how to participate, please inquire at popupsundays@vermontel.net, or visit www.commonstreetmarket.com.