Arthur H. Chickering, 1934-2022

WESTMORELAND, N.H. – Arthur H. “Jim” Chickering, 88, a lifelong resident of Westmoreland, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with his sister Sally by his side.

He was born on Jan. 13, 1934 to the late Alice (Herrick) and Samuel Chickering in Walpole. Jim was educated locally, attending Keene High School and Thompson School of Agriculture.

On Feb. 22, 1958, Arthur married Elizabeth A. “Betsy” Whitehouse. They had a simple service with their family and friends at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene. They have been married for the past 64 years.

He owned and operated Chickering Farms Incorporated until his death, a generational family farm dating back to the Revolutionary War.

He was an excellent cattleman and horseman. Jim loved raising dairy cattle, both Holsteins and Jerseys. His diverse love of horses included racehorses, pulling horses, quarter horses, and breeding Morgan horses. He enjoyed going to cattle auctions, horse races at the Hinsdale Raceway, and horse shows. Later in life Jim was passionate about his herd of Angus cows. He loved his life as a farmer and willingly shared his knowledge to help anyone with a sick animal. His advice was sought out by many. He was a good steward of the land.

In recent years, he partnered with the Monadnock Conservancy to preserve close to 400 acres of farmland that will never “grow houses.” Jim quietly helped many people better their future. He was a good friend and neighbor and was loved by all. He will be greatly missed.

Mr. Chickering is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” Chickering of Walpole, their four children, Andrea A. Sawyer and husband Sheldon of Walpole, Arthur H. Chickering III of Westmoreland, Alison M. Chickering of Walpole, and Charles S. Chickering of Walpole. He is also survived by his three siblings, Adeline Olmstead of Westmoreland, Brenda Chickering Kelly of Winchester, and Sally Ann Chickering of Westmoreland, along with his six grandchildren Adam Welch, Hanna Welch, Joanne Chickering and husband Ken Leach, Chelsey Croteau, Jessica Chickering, and Suzanne Chickering, and his three great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Arthur is now at home with the Lord, his parents, his siblings Madelyn Snyder and Samuel Chickering, and his grandson, Justin Mack.

A private graveside burial will be in the family lot at the North Cemetery in Westmoreland, N.H. 03467. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thomas P. Fairchild 4-H Dairy Endowment. 4H Foundation of New Hampshire Taylor Hall UNH 59 College Road Durham, NH, 03824. A Celebration of Life service will be on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 2 p.m., at the Trinity Lutheran Church 100 Maple Ave Keene, NH 03431.

