Armand Demers, 1933-2022 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Armand H. Demers, 89, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his home in Ludlow, Vt. He was born June 28, 1933 in Taunton, Mass., the son of Armand and Georgiana (Stearns ) Demers. He attended schools in Massachusetts. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

On Jan. 25, 1958, he married Betty A. Dempsie in Ludlow.

Armand was employed as a Tool Maker with General Electric in Ludlow and Rutland, Vt. for 28 years, retiring in 1988.

He enjoyed gardening and yard work, taking great pride in his home and yard. He was a handyman and loved helping family and friends. He was an avid Red Sox fan.

He was a member of the Ludlow V.F.W., the Ludlow Senior Center, and served as a Lister and Cemetery Commissioner for the Town of Ludlow.

He is survived by his wife Betty of Ludlow; two sons, Douglas Demers and his significant other Terrie of Haverhill, Mass., and Keith Demers and his wife Heidi of Mount Holly, Vt.; two daughters, Donna High and her husband Kane of Middletown, Pa., and Brenda Buswell and her husband Keith of Proctorsville, Vt.; Five grandchildren, Justin High, Kimberly Ryabyy, Chloe Peterson, Jordyn Demers, and Anthony Demers; two great grandchildren, Ella and Lincoln; one brother, Henry Demers and his wife Pat; one sister, Fabiola Cardoza and her husband David; and sister-in-laws Norma Guy and Ferne Bradder. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.