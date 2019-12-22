Application period open for Vermont businesses to vend at Big E

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets welcomes applications from Vermont businesses seeking to vend at the Vermont Building at the Eastern States Exposition, located in West Springfield, Mass., from Sept. 18 through Oct. 4, 2020. Help grow your Vermont business and the state economy with this special opportunity at the Vermont building to reach a larger market.

The Vermont Building is one of six New England buildings on the Avenue of the States at the Big E, a 17-day fair and exposition that takes place each September. During this event, which brings in approximately 1.5 million people each year, the Vermont Building is home to a variety of Vermont food and retail businesses, which showcase the best of what Vermont has to offer.

VAAFM Secretary Anson Tebbetts said, “The Vermont Building at the Big E truly shows the best of Vermont’s traditional and innovative products, highlighting the high quality of Vermont’s food, beverage, and retail goods that are part of our working landscape.”

The Vermont Building at the Big E hosts approximately 28 vendors each year. Booth spaces are offered for both retail and food and beverage products. There are spaces for the entirety of the 17-day fair and for 8-9 day rotating spots. While most booths are inside, there are additional spaces on the grounds for products deemed an appropriate fit.

VAAFM has identified the following priorities for products at the Vermont Building for 2020:

Vermont-sourced ingredients or materials,

prepared foods not requiring a hood for ventilation,

savory food products, and

products that align with current regional and national trends.

Any business or organization will be considered eligible that is registered with the Vermont Secretary of State, has been in business for over one year, and is in good standing with the state of Vermont. Applications are due Feb. 17, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Please find the Request for Application and more information at www.agriculture.vermont.gov/bigevendor.