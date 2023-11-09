Apple Blossom returns for 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce that Apple Blossom will return in May of 2024. The Apple Blossom event has a long history that showcases area high school seniors and elementary children in a performance of song and dance. In 2024, the traditional features that make Apple Blossom so special will be included, along with a community dance following the final performance.

Springfield Hospital welcomes Apple Blossom Director Ashlee White of Springfield, Vt. Ashlee has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theatre, with a concentration in set design. “I’ve been dancing and singing since I could walk and talk, and began acting when I was 12,” says Ashlee. “I love all forms of performance, but the Apple Blossom event checks all the boxes for me,” she continued. She is supported by a committee of enthusiastic individuals, some of whom include previous Apple Blossom Queens Kelly Flynn and Diane Walker, and previous directors and assistants Lisa Rushton and Tracy Austin.

An orientation for all parents and participants, including elementary school applicants, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at 1 p.m., at Dressel Gymnasium at Riverside Middle School, Springfield, Vt. The Apple Blossom performances will take place on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4.

Applications for both high school and elementary school participants are available at www.springfieldhospital.org/fundraising-events. Applications for seniors must be received by Dec. 19 (prior to school vacation), and for children, applications must be received by Jan. 19, 2024.

Proceeds from the performances will support the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and Springfield Hospital’s 2024 Annual Giving Campaign. The support of community businesses, individuals, and families has been extraordinary during past years, and we look forward to similar participation with the return of Apple Blossom in 2024.

For more information, call Sandy Peplau at 885-7686, or visit www.springfieldhospital.org/fundraising-events.