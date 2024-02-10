Apple Blossom rehearsals begin

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital and the Apple Blossom Committee are delighted to share that rehearsals for this year’s Apple Blossom have begun. Five senior contestants and their partners, along with twelve young children couples, gathered in the Riverside Middle School gymnasium for their orientation meeting on Sunday, Jan. 28. Rehearsals will continue through the winter and early spring, working up to the dress rehearsal on May 3, and the final performance on May 4. Both the May 3 and 4 events will be open to the public.

Apple Blossom is a fundraising event for Springfield Hospital that started in 1957. The community comes alive with song and dance by the youth of our area. The 2024 event will feature some of the original aspects of Apple Blossom. A community dance at the end of the Saturday, May 4, performance is an added attraction for this year.