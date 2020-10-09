Annual Harvest Festival offers free meals for 120 people

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Collaborative’s annual Harvest Festival will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 at Neighborhood Connections. This year, The Collaborative’s Harvest Festival is giving back to its community by offering a complimentary meal for the first 120 people to register.

Traditionally, the Harvest Festival has celebrated Lights on Afterschool – the only nationwide event celebrating after-school programs and their important role in the lives of children, families, and communities. Although we can’t celebrate in person this year, we want our community to enjoy a hardy stress-free meal.

Enjoy chili with veggie or meat options, corn bread, and apple cider donuts. Chili and cornbread provided by New American Grill. Donuts provided by Grandma Millers. Thank you so much for their continued support of The Collaborative and the important work that we do to create meaningful programming for our community.

A limited number of complementary meals are available. Registration link can be obtained by reaching out to Gabrielle, The Collaborative’s AmeriCorps Vista member at vista@thecollaborative.us or going to the Harvest Festival section on The Collaborative’s website at www.thecollaborative.us.

Meals can be picked up between 5-6:30 p.m. in front of Neighborhood Connections at the Londonderry Plaza. Please follow all CDC guidelines and wear a mask when picking up your order. All community members are welcome to register.