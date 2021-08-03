BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join Greater Falls Connections Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Rockingham Rec Center for the annual Greater Falls Connections, Celebrating Community BBQ from 6-7:30 p.m. This is a fun summer potluck to celebrate inspiration, community, and prevention.

We will be making the official announcement of this year’s ACE Award winner and voting on the 2021-2022 Community Advisory Board.

If you would like, you can bring a dish to share. We will provide hamburgers and hot dogs. Contact Deb Witkus, Community Outreach Coordinator, Greater Falls Connections, at deb@greaterfallsconnections.org, or 802-463-9927 ext. 212 for more information.