Annual cornhole tournament returns to benefit scholarship fund

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Gomez family will host their annual Cornhole Tourney to raise funds for the Jeremy Gomez Memorial Scholarship.

The tournament is open to enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels. Teams of two players will be sorted into divisions and will compete in round robin play. The two top-ranking teams in each division will win prizes furnished by sponsors Bibens Ace Hardware, Crown Point Country Club, HB Energy, Joe’s Discount Beverage, NAPA Auto Parts, and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The event will be held at 75 Forrest Drive in Springfield. Registration opens at 12:30 p.m., with gameplay beginning at 1 p.m. Boards and bags will be provided, and competitors are welcome to bring their own bags. A registration fee includes food and nonalcoholic drinks. The rain date will be Sunday, Sept. 11.

Participants should preregister by contacting event organizer Joel Gomez at jjgomez811@hotmail.com.

For Joel, the annual fundraisers are multipurpose: they honor his brother, Jeremy, who passed away in 2010, create opportunity for fellow SHS alumni, and help build community during challenging times.

“When you give people an opportunity to do something positive, they really step up. Businesses in town really step up,” he says. “With all the negative stuff that’s going on, people want to contribute to something good.”

Established in 2018, the Jeremy Gomez Memorial Scholarship is given by the SHS Alumni Association to a graduating senior who has demonstrated persistence during their time in school.

“Someone who worked hard and who might have had a hard time getting through high school,” explains Joel.

Donations to the fund can be sent to: SHS Alumni Association c/o Jeremy Gomez Scholarship, 13 Fairground Road Springfield, VT 05156.