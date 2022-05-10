CHESTER, Vt. – The annual Chester Plant Sale at St. Luke’s Church, the gray church at 313 Main Street near the Village Green in Chester, Vt., has become a marvelous opportunity for the public to purchase a wide selection of proven, large, healthy, hardy plants at bargain prices. The sale features numerous perennials well suited to this part of Vermont, herbs, raspberry plants, dahlia tubers, and some special annuals and propagated shrubs, plus homemade preserves, fresh rhubarb, a loose-leaf gardening journal, and one-of-a-kind pastel note cards of birds and flowers. The well-groomed plants will have helpful labels and flower photos that will make garden additions easy, and experienced gardeners will be on hand to give advice about planting and garden design.

The sale is scheduled to run on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on both days, and also on Sunday, May 29 from 12–3 p.m. The later timing of the annual event allows for larger and more attractive plants, all organized by kind as well as growing needs on the side lawn of the church. If you have perennials on your property that you would like to contribute, if you have plants to suggest, or you need more information, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.