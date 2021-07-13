Annual Blessing of the Bikes returns to the Upper Valley

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – In celebration of summer and the warmer weather, the White River Junction VA is excited to have the Annual Blessing of the Bikes event return Sunday, July 25. The event will start at 11 a.m. in the front parking lot of the White River Junction VA campus on Veterans Drive, where Chaplain Lorna Graham will bless all the motorcycles and their riders. This event is to bring the riders as well as their families and friends together while also raising awareness for automobile drivers during the warmer seasons, which promotes motorcycle safety.

Everyone is welcome to attend this event as a motorcyclist or as a spectator.

For more information, please contact Katherine Tang at the White River Junction VA Healthcare System Public Affairs Office at 802-295-9363 ext. 5880, vhawrjpao@va.gov, or visit the White River Junction VA Medical Center’s Facebook page.