Ann McCloskey at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – For those who are drawn to memoirs, or those who wish to write their own, join memoirist Ann McCloskey on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m., at the Rockingham Library. McCloskey will read from her book “These Dreams of You,” and talk about the rewards and challenges in writing an honest and unflinching story laden with emotional content. McCloskey’s discussion of her memoir writing process will inform those who are interested in better understanding the genre, and inspire those who may want to write their own stories. The author will be available to sign books for purchase.

In “These Dreams of You,” McCloskey tells the story of lovingly raising a remarkable daughter, who developed mental illness and died young. McCloskey’s memoir follows her pivot from years of striving to save her anorexic daughter, to ultimately supporting her as she lived out her life in the manner she chose as an adult. Written from the heart, McCloskey’s personal narrative conveys hope and resilience as she prevails through her grief with no regrets about her parenting.

This memoir has been called sad and devastating, but also full of truth, and love, and grace. While McCloskey’s story offers an unvarnished account of her challenges in raising her extraordinary daughter, it also conveys the depth of love she felt for her. Interspersed throughout the narrative are several lyrical letters written by mother to daughter since the daughter’s death.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.