Anita A. Adams, 1967-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Anita A. Adams, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital. She was born Sept. 5, 1967 in Petaluma, Calif., the daughter of Paul Hunter and Linda Nason. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from the Springfield High School Class of 1985.

Anita worked as an individual aide with disabled children for many years.

She was a foster parent for many years, and welcomed many children into her home over the years.

Anita enjoyed classic cars and racing. She raced cars at the Claremont Speedway. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her kind caring heart and great sense of humor.

She is survived by her parents Paul and Linda Hunter, sister Rachel Hunter, niece Taylor and nephew Dylan, two sons Jonathan Adams and his wife Kimberly, Derek Adams and his wife Kayla, one daughter Haley Adams, five grandchildren Lilliannah Adams, Jack Adams, Elsie Adams, Emmett Adams, and Barrett Adams.

A celebration of life will be held at MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub on April 23 at 1 p.m.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.