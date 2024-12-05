Andrea M. Shattuck, 1950-2024

CUTTINGSVILLE, Vt. – Andrea Marion Shattuck, 74, of Cuttingsville, died peacefully on Nov. 19, 2024, after a courageous battle with an aggressive cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments.

She was born in Rockingham, Vt., on June 2, 1950, the daughter of Andrew Shattuck and Sophie (Salamucha) Fischer. She lived in Vermont for her entire life, primarily in the towns of Bellows Falls, Vergennes, Danby, and Cuttingsville.

Andrea graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1969. She married Steve Hearne, and they welcomed son Joshua in 1972. Whenever possible she would share about Josh with pride. More recently she had a 19-year relationship with Sam Kinker until his passing in 2019, and considered his daughter Titiana dear to her heart.

Andrea had a great love for others, and often welcomed them into her heart and sometimes home. For many she provided an additional measure of safe haven and unwavering support, including her “number two son” Dave Perron, and her “girls” Amy, Ashley, Heather, Hilary, and Becky Parker.

Andrea was a lifelong learner, and worked a variety of jobs over the years, bringing her sense of style and eye for beauty with her. She especially enjoyed her time working at Ethan Allen Furniture and the Enchanted Dollhouse helping others find just the right pieces to create thoughtful homes. Most recently, she loved her job at the Weston Village Christmas Shop. Her own home was filled with plants, perfectly placed thrifted items, music, books, and on many days with the aroma of a good soup or dessert meant to be shared. She loved cats, and always had one as a companion. Her time with people was precious, and she was able to take a trip to Ireland with Josh, Aunna, and Lizzy, which she often talked about. Talk, yes, she would talk, with the people dear to her heart, phone calls lasting hours or an hour goodbye at the door were not uncommon, were signature Andrea, and are missed already.

She is survived by her son Joshua Hearne; her granddaughters Aunna, Lizzy, and Kyrsti Parker, Kalleigh Hearne, and Kaydence Silva; her sister Mary Ann Broughton; nephews David, John, and Adam; and nieces Patty, Francine, and Allison. She is predeceased by her parents, stepmother, and sister Sabina Evarts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.