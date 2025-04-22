Andover Green Up Day

ANDOVER, Vt. – Soon it will be time to participate in Green Up Day. Volunteers are needed on Saturday, May 3, to remove litter from the roadsides and spruce up Andover’s cemeteries. Green Up Bags will be available on May 3, at 9 a.m., in the parking area behind the town office, along with water and some goodies. If participants would like to get started in the meantime, bags may be obtained in advance at the town office. To reserve a particular road or cemetery, please contact Deb Moser at dmoser6468@gmail.com or 802-875-5454.