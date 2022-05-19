“An Icebreaker Into Foster Care” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Emily Rondeau, the Foster Parent Recruitment and Support Specialist, along with Cathy Paul, the office’s Resource Coordinator at the Springfield Town Library on Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m. for their presentation of “An Icebreaker Into Foster Care.”

The Foster Parent Recruitment and Support Specialist has a Foster Parent Emotional Support Focus – Actively engage in recruitment strategies as highlighted in the statewide recruitment plan. Build and maintain strong working relationships with kin and foster families. Discuss positive parenting strategies with kin and foster families, and support the development of empathy and understanding for the trauma, attachment, and/or developmental challenges their foster child may experience.

The Resource Coordinator has a Specific Foster Parent Need Focus – Develop and supports kin and foster care resources in each district office. They work to match children in need of foster care with trained, licensed foster caregivers within their districts. They maintain kin and foster caregiver records and make sure that payment arrangements are made. Resource Coordinators make assessments of the district’s need for foster resource homes, recruit foster caregivers, screen applicants, schedule training, and refer applicants to the licensing unit to complete the licensing process.

Stop by and ask some questions. There will be some refreshments and games with prizes.

This program is free and open to the public. Call the Library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.