An early frost brings a touch of fall to Main Street

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Tuesday, Sept. 29, volunteers of Ludlow Streetscapes were busy removing plants compromised by the unexpected frost earlier in the month. With a kind donation of kale and cabbage plants from Martin Bemis of Jamaica Gardens, the group pruned, removed, and replanted as needed. They were much relieved to keep the bridge installations on display into October and look forward to returning the winter hanging baskets with decorative greens in late November.

Fundraising is ongoing for the 28 winter hanging baskets and summer floral displays for the light poles and bridges next year. If you would like to support their efforts, please mail a contribution to Ludlow Streetscapes Inc., P.O. Box 364 Ludlow, VT 05149. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, all donations are tax deductible. Help Ludlow Streetscapes to make Ludlow a better place to live, work, and play through their beautification efforts.

Please consider becoming a member and volunteer with the organization or provide ideas to help fundraise for the community projects. Email current president Patty Greenwood at plgreenie@outlook.com with your thoughts and suggestions.