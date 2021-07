BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Monday, July 12, 2021, the American Legion Post 37 held their new officers installation. The leadership of the Post is looking forward to working together on various community and charity programs alongside other Legionaries, the wonderful Ladies Auxiliary, and the Sons of the Legion.

As a reminder, dues are now being processed for all groups. Come on in for a visit, get out of the heat, share some stories, and start making plans for the remainder of the year.