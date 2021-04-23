American Legion Post 36 planning Memorial Day remembrance

LUDLOW, Vt. – The American Legion Family of Ballard Hobart Post 36, 133 Main Street, in Ludlow, Vt., is planning on having a solemn day of remembrance for everyone who has died serving in the American armed forces May 31, 2021. Starting at 11 a.m., we will have the Post Color Guard, Firing Squad, and veteran marchers start from the front porch of Post 36 and proceed to the Main Street bridge, then proceed to Veterans Memorial Park, then to the Pleasant View Cemetery and return to the Post. We will say a prayer, lay a wreath, and give a three-volley salute at each stop with the playing of taps.

All are welcome to join in and watch while observing mask and social distancing rules.