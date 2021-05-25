American Legion Post 36 Memorial Day

LUDLOW, Vt. – On May 31, 2021, the American Legion Family of Ballard Hobart Post 36, 133 Main Street in Ludlow, is having a solemn day of remembrance for everyone who has died serving in the American Armed Forces.

Starting at 9 a.m. sharp, we will have the Post Color Guard, Firing Squad, bugler and veteran marchers starting from Pond and Main streets and proceed to the Main Street bridge, then to Veteran’s Memorial Park, then to the Pleasant View Cemetery to the tomb of unknown soldiers, and return to the Post.

We will say a prayer, lay a wreath, perform a three-volley salutes, and playing of Taps and Echo at each stop. All are welcome to join in and watch.