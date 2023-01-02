American Legion makes donation to Senior Center and Meals on Wheels

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Valley Senior Center would like to give a big thank you to the Ballard Hobart American Legion Family in Ludlow for their generous support and donation to the center and the Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers.

The Center is a Meals on Wheels site that provides home delivered meals to seniors, veterans, and others in need. The Center also hosts programs that provide socialization, companionship, and support to community members and their families. Please stop by the Center at 10 High St., Ludlow, or call 802-228-7421 for more information.