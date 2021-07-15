American Legion and Auxiliary leaders elected for next year

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The American Legion Department of Vermont convened its Annual Department Convention June 25 and 26, 2021, at American Legion Post 31, Elks Lodge 345, and Moose Lodge 1122 in Rutland. Officers were elected and installed to lead the organization for the year 2021-2022.

Catherine Tester, Crippen Fellows Post 50 in Castleton, was elected Department Commander. Thomas Scanlon, Post 27 in Middlebury, is Senior Vice Commander.

Jeremy Revell, Squadron 19 in Bristol, was elected Detachment Commander of Sons of The American Legion. Brian Massey Jr., Squadron 3 in Montpelier, was elected Senior Vice Commander.

Lou Furry, Post 7 in Hardwick, was elected Director of the American Legion Riders. Mark Cloutier, also Post 7 in Hardwick, is Assistant Director.

Francisca Cech, Unit 3 in Montpelier, is now Department President of the American Legion Auxiliary. Kelly Donaldson, Unit 49 in Fairhaven, was elected Department Vice President.