Alternatives to cable at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Friday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m., join Friends of Springfield Town Library at the Springfield Town Library for their Annual Meeting, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Following the meeting, Steve Woloschin will present “Cut the Cord: Cost Saving Alternatives to Cable.”

During the presentation, Steve will compare the costs of traditional cable TV services to cheaper alternatives such as high-speed internet connections with YouTube TV, Sling, and others. He will cover hardware and software requirements, one-time costs, and monthly costs. Additionally, Steve will discuss Tablo TV, a device that connects to a TV antenna to receive over-the-air broadcasts with DVR capability. The user experience is similar to watching broadcast channels via cable TV, or streaming YouTube TV, but with no monthly charge.

This event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served. If you have any questions, contact the library at 802-885-3108.

Visit our calendar of events to sign up, www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.