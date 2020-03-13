Alternative services for Sunday worship at St. Luke’s

CHESTER, Vt. – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 313 Main Street in Chester invites the public to a journey throughout Lent to Easter and beyond. Efficiently, the church services in winter are held in Willard Hall, whose outdoor entrance is located down the sidewalk and the outside stairs at the rear of the church.

There are two services of the Holy Eucharist on Sundays – one at 8 a.m. without music and the other at 10 a.m. Both services use the Book of Common Prayer and a user-friendly bulletin. The earlier service is more quiet and contemplative with lessons read from the Old Testament and from the New with a Psalm shared in between. After the Gospel reading by the Rev. Heidi Edson, the rector shares her homily, which centers on the message from the readings. A trained parishioner then leads prayers for the world, the community, and for outreach. The shorter, earlier service may be of particular interest to people with busy family, skiing, or travel plans that make the later service difficult.

The 10 a.m. service has music provided by the church musician, who leads a small but mighty choir. What makes the later service additionally special is the fellowship time provided by a coffee hour that follows the service. Here, people catch up with one another and community events and find out who needs help or pastoral care.

All are welcome, including children, to join us during the 40 days of Lent into Holy Week, when worship returns to the beautiful sanctuary. Learn more at the church website at www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org and read the online version of the “Light in the Shadows” newsletter to discover the many special events that are family and community based, as well as the study groups offered and open to the public.