Alexandria Bosna, 1939-2023

WINHALL, Vt. – Alexandria (aka Sandra, Sandy) Bosna of Winhall, Vt., died Nov. 21, 2023, at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, Vt. She was born in North Bergen Township, N.J., on July 10, 1939, to Ernest and Margaret Bosna.

Following high school graduation, Sandy enrolled at Glassboro State College in New Jersey and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. Following a year or two at public school teaching, she joined her parents, who were living in Italy at the time, and taught at a U.S. military base. While there, she enjoyed connecting with her Italian family roots.

On her return to the United States, she joined the staff of the New Jersey Department of Aging Services and continued that career until retirement in 2002.

Sandra and life partner George Rosenthal met in 1975, and made Winhall their second home in 1999. Here they spent many years making friends, supporting the community as volunteers, and exploring Vermont until George’s passing on March 14, 2018.

Sandy was also predeceased by her parents. Survivors include her sister Rose Marie Cassell; nephews Jeffrey, Clay, and Thomas Cassell; niece Laura Strueli; and several cousins.

A Mass dedicated to her will be held at the Chapel of the Snows on Stratton Mountain on Dec. 10, at 12:30 p.m. Burial in Winhall and a Celebration of Life will be held in spring 2024, when family and friends can offer remarks. Details will be shared in this newspaper.