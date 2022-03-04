Alexander Whitney Connor, 1963-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Alexander Whitney Connor, 58, died at his home in Ludlow on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

He was born July 21, 1963 in Springfield, the son of Arthur T. and Rebecca (Woodbury) Connor. He grew up in Perkinsville, attended school there, and in Ludlow when the family moved in 1969. After high school, Alex worked for the woolen mills in Ludlow, then moved to Mack Molding in Cavendish where he has been employed since 1988. At the same time and between jobs, Alex worked part time for Whelen in Charlestown, N.H. and NHI in Claremont, N.H.

He married Linda Jean Baker April 11, 1989 in Ludlow and adopted her son Allen Connor. Alex is survived by Linda and son Allen both of Ludlow, his mother Rebecca Tucker of Springfield, his brother Douglas Connor and wife Terry of Chester, and his sister Sarah Tucker and her partner Geoff Higgs of Arlington, Wash. Also surviving are his father-in-law Gordon Baker of Ludlow, and brother-in-law Michael Baker and JanMarie and family of Tennessee.

Alex’s father Arthur Connor died in 2012, and his mother-in-law Shirley (Wright) Baker in 2018. No formal services are planned, but the family suggests donations be made to Turning Point, counseling services for substance abuse and addiction of all kinds, at 7 Morgan St., Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.