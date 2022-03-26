Albert George DeCell, 1930-2022 🇺🇸

WESTON, Vt. – Albert George DeCell, age 91, passed away quietly at Cedar Hill Health Care in Windsor, Vt. on March 19, 2022. Albert was born in Weston on Nov. 19,1930. His parents were George and Julia (Gabert) DeCell. He attended Weston Schools, Chester High School, and Vermont Technical College. He served during the Korean Conflict.

Albert married Karnie Goller of Londonderry on July 24, 1955. They established DeCell

Painting and DeCell’s Christmas Trees. He served on the Weston Fire Department as

Overseer of the Poor, on the SelectBoard as chair of the Weston Bicentennial Commission, with the Weston Recreation Club, the Wantastiquet Rotary, the Church on the Hill, the Masons, the VFW, the American Legion, and local snowmobile clubs.

Albert was a lifelong resident of Weston. He was predeceased by his siblings Helen

Jaquith, Dwight and Arnold Pease, and Marvin DeCell. He is survived by Karnie, his wife of 66 years, and his children, Greg DeCell (Barbara Austin) of Bridgewater, Judy Stevens (Will) of Shoreham, and Verlene DeCell (Don Edgar) of Andover, as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to a Weston organization of your choice.