Alan A. Regier, 1939-2022

REGION – Alan Regier died at home on Jan. 28, in the loving presence of his wife Wendy, daughter Hannah, and friend Denise. Alan was born in Hampton, Va. where his father Arthur was an engineer for the early NASA program. In 1968, Alan and his mother Dorothy purchased the homestead in Proctorsville, which was home ever since, with Wendy joining him there in 1973.

Alan crafted and cultivated a beautiful life for himself and his family. He loved simple pleasures, like: home grown snap peas and Kentucky Wonder green beans; sitting beside their pond with gin and tonics; rambles in the woods; floats on boats; wildlife encounters; trips to museums and galleries; and relaxed meals and good discussions with family and friends. He also loved digging into big ideas, detailed histories, and wide ranging perspectives and philosophies on life. With creative hands, inquisitive mind, and generous heart, he worked as a potter, carpenter, math and science teacher, and site technician during his time in Vermont.

For the past 5 years, Alan stoically suffered from a chronic illness, never losing his will to live until the very end. Alan is survived by his wife Wendy, daughter Hannah, sisters Mary Alice and Katherine, five nieces and nephews, and his devoted dog Bess. He is predeceased by his parents.

A private celebration of life gathering will occur in the summer. In his honor, consider making a donation to a conservation organization of your choice.