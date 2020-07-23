Al-Anon support available in Vermont

REGION – Are you troubled by someone else’s drinking? We welcome you to attend an Al-Anon meeting. Al-Anon Family Groups, established in 1951, offers help and hope to anyone who has been affected by a loved one’s drinking.

Alcohol is a cause of family trouble for over one-third of Americans, according to the latest Gallup Consumption Habits poll. Thirty-seven percent report alcohol-related incidents have interfered with their family life, and about 1 in 10 children live in households with at least one parent who suffers from alcohol use disorder.

Al-Anon Family Groups, which includes Alateen for younger people, understands the importance of family recovery from the effects of alcoholism. Today, there are about 60 Al-Anon groups in Vermont. Some are temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, but many are meeting virtually online.

Al-Anon today includes partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, and relatives who seek help because of a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Al-Anon Family Groups is fully self-supported by voluntary contributions from members and the sale of literature. There are no dues or fees to attend a meeting, and no appointments or referrals are necessary – anyone concerned about someone else’s drinking is welcome to attend any Al-Anon meeting.

Al-Anon Family Groups is a spiritual fellowship, not a religious one, and anonymity is an important spiritual principle of the Al-Anon program. Personal anonymity, as well as confidentiality of members sharing in our program, creates a safe place to get help. For more information, go to www.alanon.org. To find meetings in Vermont, visit www.vermontalanonalateen.org.