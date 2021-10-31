Agency of Transportation extends “Name a Plow” to all Vermont schools

REGION – The Vermont Agency of Transportation is now inviting all Vermont schools to name the state’s big orange snowplows and participate in Vermont Plow Day.

AOT and schools across the state will celebrate Vermont Plow Day Nov. 17, 2021 at 9 a.m., when Maintenance District plow operators will visit students at each school that named a truck. Schools are invited to take photos of their students and staff with the plow truck and name sign.

Earlier this month, the agency invited elementary schools to submit plow names. A total of 123 schools participated. Now, AOT is extending the Name a Plow program to all Vermont schools. The fleet has 250 full-size plows, and the agency aims to name every truck.

“The response so far has been wonderful,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “We hope to engage even more students in brainstorming names and holding schoolwide votes to name a snowplow that is maintaining Vermont’s highways.”

Each school may enter one name. Principals are responsible for reviewing the name and ensuring that it is appropriate. There are more Vermont schools than Ssate plow trucks; schools are encouraged to submit a name as soon as possible. Each name must be unique, and schools that submit a name that is already taken will be asked to choose a different name. The agency will assign each name to a plow truck at a Maintenance District garage located near the school. A sign will be placed on the truck stating the plow name and the school name.

“This is a great way for students to learn about the important work that goes into making Vermont a wonderful place to live, work, and play in the winter months,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “I encourage Vermont schools to participate in the Name a Plow program.”

To enter the Name a Plow program, the school’s principal should email the proposed snowplow name to AOT Public Outreach at Amy.Tatko@vermont.gov. The deadline to submit a name is Nov. 5, 2021.

AOT will publish a complete list of all snowplow names on its website on Vermont Plow Day. To view the list then, go to www.vtrans.vermont.gov.