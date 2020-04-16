MONTPELIER, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development announced Tuesday the establishment of the Vermont Economic Mitigation & Recovery Task Force. Gov. Scott directed the establishment of this task force, which is charged with providing technical assistance and expertise to mitigate the devastating short-term economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop strategies designed to speed long-term business and community recovery.

Gov. Scott said the task force is comprised of job creators, community leaders, and business representatives from each region of the state.

“This is a task force, not an advisory committee, and that’s a very important distinction because they will be doing the work of helping Vermont employers across the state,” said Gov. Scott. “These individuals are willing to roll up their sleeves and lend their vast expertise and skill to increase the capacity of our state response as we take on the significant challenge of restarting our economy in the weeks and months ahead.”

The task force is made up of three action teams. The Employer Financial and Technical Support team will focus on increasing financial and technical support capacity for small and large businesses.

The Local Support and Community Action team will interface with local groups to learn what is being done on the ground in communities and what can be replicated and shared statewide. That team will also identify gaps in recovery efforts to ensure equitable distribution of resources, especially in rural areas and underserved populations.

The RestartVT team will help develop plans for the smooth, safe, and orderly reopening of the economy in concert with the State Emergency Operations Center and the Department of Health.

“We are grateful to these Vermont business and community leaders who have signed on to help us navigate this unprecedented time in our history,” said ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “We will need to lean more than ever on fresh ideas and unique solutions, as we address the challenges ahead for our economy. This task force will help us do just that.”

The action teams are supported by ACCD Deputy Secretary Ted Brady, Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein, Housing & Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford, and public affairs expert and small business owner Dennise Casey.

For more information, visit www.accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/economic-mitigation-and-recovery-task-force.