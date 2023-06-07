Affordable health screenings coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Residents living in and around Springfield, Vt. can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions, with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. The Springfield Elks Lodge will host this community event on June 21, at 49 Park Street in Springfield.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke, and overall vascular health, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287, or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.