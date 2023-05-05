Advantage Truck Group honors Bellows Falls resident

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Advantage Truck Group (ATG) has named its 2022 Pete DePina Legacy Award winner for Vermont, recognizing ATG diesel technician and Bellows Falls resident Eric Chapin, who works at ATG’s Westminster location, for making an impact on his fellow employees, customers, and the company.

The highest recognition that an ATG employee can receive, this annual award was created as a memorial to ATG employee Napoleon “Pete” DePina, who worked at the company’s Shrewsbury facility for 25 years until his untimely death in 2019. Today, the legacy award is given to a person at each ATG location in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont, who most embodies the values and qualities DePina was known for, including integrity and a quiet leadership grounded in humility, generosity, and selfless service to others.

“Our ability to provide the best service and experience for our customers starts with our people,” ATG President & CEO Kevin Holmes said. “This award helps us honor those who go beyond expectations, and whose efforts and attitude, like Pete’s, elevate the quality of service across our network and make ATG a special place to work.”

Holmes announced Chapin as the Pete DePina Legacy Award winner for Vermont during an employee luncheon held at the Westminster facility.

Like Pete DePina, Eric Chapin is described as a person whose leadership and diligence, combined with his willingness to help anyone at any time, makes him highly respected by his ATG team members.

“Eric’s wealth of knowledge reflects his nearly 30-year tenure within our network, and his dedication to his trade, and over the years many of our technicians have expanded their knowledge under his guidance,” Holmes said. “Now, he also invests his time to train apprentices in our Westminster shop, helping to support the success of the next generation of diesel technicians.”

This year, over 100 employees across the ATG network were nominated by their peers for the award, and a winner from each of ATG’s eight locations was selected by Holmes and his leadership team. Winners were presented with a monetary award that they will continue to receive as part of their profit-sharing bonus each year throughout their employment with the company.

The largest Daimler Truck North America dealer in New England, ATG offers employees performance pay programs and benefits starting day one, company training programs, and career development and advancement opportunities – all in a culture that is committed to giving back to its communities.