Advantage Truck Group donates meals to Our Place

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Dec. 23, employees from Advantage Truck Group (ATG) in Westminster delivered hundreds of nonperishable meals of canned chicken, ramen noodles, stuffing, canned peas, and chocolate-chip cookies to Our Place Drop-in Center food pantry.

The donation was made through Haulin’ 4 Hunger, ATG’s charitable initiative that helps fight food insecurity in its local communities. During December, ATG delivered over 7,000 meals to 15 food pantry organizations near its dealerships Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

“It’s important for every family to have the opportunity to share meals together, especially during the holidays. Haulin’ 4 Hunger is about giving the gift of meals and making a meaningful impact for those struggling to put food on their table,” said ATG integrated marketing program manager Sarah Harrington.

Since its inception in 2012, Haulin’ 4 Hunger has provided over 80,000 meals and counting to help those in need. With ongoing support from ATG employees and business partners – including Cummins, Dennis K. Burke, G. Lopes Construction, Global Partners, SelecTrucks of New England, UniBank, and Worcester Railers HC, ATG aims to continue to expand its efforts to provide more meals to people facing hunger.