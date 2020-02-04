Advance Care Planning workshop at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – A free question and answer workshop on the basics of Advance Care Planning will be offered by Don Freeman of Brattleboro Area Hospice Feb. 8, from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. If a loved one has a serious accident or illness and couldn’t communicate, do you know what care they would want? What if it were you? What would you want? Heart-rending decisions must be made. It’s an act of caring when people have discussed and mapped out their wishes ahead of time.

Learn how an Advance Care Directive can help. Understand the key information you need to document. At the close of this workshop, you should know what you need to complete an Advanced Care Directive, with your questions answered and your next steps planned.

Please call to RSVP Anne Dempsey at Rockingham Library at 802-463-4270 or email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org. This event is free and open to the public. The library is located at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., and is wheelchair accessible.