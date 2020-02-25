Advance Care Planning program volunteers wanted

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – On Saturdays, May 2, 16, and 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps Brattleboro Program will host a three-day ACP facilitator and volunteer training. The three-day training will be held at Brattleboro Area Hospice, 191 Canal St., Brattleboro, Vt. Applications are due by Monday, April 6, 2020.

The training is offered to anyone who would like to learn how to assist people in completing and registering their Advance Directive. Advance Care Planning ensures that a person’s loved ones and health professionals know what a person wants in case of a medical emergency or illness when a person cannot speak for her or him self.

Taking Steps Brattleboro is a program that provides trained facilitators to help people understand the ACP process, map out individual steps, and assist people in completing this vital task.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. BAH is 100% locally funded, provides services free of charge, and is located at 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro.

For more information about this training, to receive an application, and to schedule an interview with Don Freeman, Taking Steps Brattleboro program coordinator, call 802-257-0775 ext. 101 or email don.freeman@battleborohospice.org.