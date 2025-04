SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – We have some exciting news! We have joined Tour for Life, and are reducing the adoption fee of all dogs and puppies, as well as all cats and kittens, until April 12. Spring is the perfect time to add a dog to your home and we currently have several amazing adults and puppies. We are open Wednesday – Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., or call the office for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org