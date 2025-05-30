SOUTH ACWORTH, N.H. – We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming Acworth Village Store Community Craft Fair – a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate creativity, and shop for beautiful, handcrafted items. Whether you’re searching for something special for yourself, or a unique hostess gift, you’re sure to find just what you need at this charming community event.

The craft fair will take place on Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the lovely back area behind the South Acworth Village Store. This event promises a delightful mix of creativity, community spirit, and local talent.

We are currently seeking craft vendors and local artisans to participate. If you create one-of-a-kind items and would like to rent table space to showcase and sell your wares, we’d love to have you join us. Please reach out to Loretta Meserve at lorettameserve@gmail.com to reserve your space.

The Village Store’s kitchen will be offering sandwiches and baked goods for sale to keep you fueled throughout the day. We’ll also have ice cream, snacks, and beverages for you to purchase. Come hungry, and enjoy a bite as you browse and shop.

Mark your calendars and invite your friends – this is sure to be a fun-filled day of community connection and creative discovery. We hope to see you there.

For general inquiries, please contact the South Acworth Village Store at 603-835-6547, or email us at acworthvillagestore@gmail.com.