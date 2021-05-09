Acworth Community Charitable Trust awards grants

ACWORTH, N.H. – The Acworth Community Charitable Trust is pleased to announce its 2021 grants totaling $11,650 to fund the following projects:

The Acworth Village Store to purchase a new standby propane generator;

Friends of the Acworth Meetinghouse to support the Hill Church painting project;

The Acworth Memorial Park Committee to purchase and install the Civil War and War of 1812 plaque;

Fall Mountain Friendly Meals and Meals on Wheels for general support;

Darci Carril for End-of-life doula training.

The trust’s mission is to support charitable projects benefiting the town of Acworth and its citizens. The grant program is funded by donations from supporting members and has distributed over $131,000 locally in the last 12 years. More information can be found at www.acworthtrust.org.