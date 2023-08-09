Abby Childs of Wavy Grape Studio raises flood reocvery funds

LUDLOW, Vt. – Abby Childs of Wavy Grape Studio has successfully raised $3,429 through her “Together We Are The Higher Ground” apparel fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds are being donated to the Vermont Flood Response & Recovery Fund by the Vermont Community Fund. The donation will benefit Vermonters in need across the state, from nonprofit organizations to farmers. The original goal of selling 100 T-shirts, hoodies, and crewnecks was quickly met, with 184 items purchased at the end of the fundraising campaign. With $1,748.50 in product sales, the remaining $1,680.00 were additional donations made at check-out by customers.

“I wanted to give back to my state after the flooding, and the only way I knew to do that was to create art and sell it as a fundraiser,” says Childs. “The outpour of additional donations that nearly matched the product sales was what really made my heart sing. I’m so happy to see people sharing their new T-shirts and sweaters, and hope it continues to spark the ‘Vermont Strong’ power.”

The tagline of the apparel, “Together We Are The Higher Ground,” was inspired by Smith and Vaughn Rose, the grandchildren of the Green Mountain Sugar House owners Ann and Doug Rose, and sons of Jamie and Josh Rose. The toddlers created a sign the day after the flood, with the tagline hand-drawn across the paper as their nighttime arts and crafts project. Inspired by the image of the kids standing with Vermont’s future ahead of them, Childs turned it into the headline of the fundraiser.

Childs moved to Ludlow in 2017, after graduating from The University of Vermont, and owns a local graphic design studio, Wavy Grape. She works with many local businesses, such as Main+Mountain, Teaselwood Design, and Tacos Tacos, and is offering her design services to the new Blue Duck Deli in order to aid in their opening after being hit hard by the floods. She and her friend, Noah Schmidt, also operate Unofficial Okemo, and will be offering more fundraising opportunities this winter. She can be contacted at abby@wavygrape.com, or on her website at www.wavygrape.com.