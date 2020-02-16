AAUW offers scholarships for female students

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The Brattleboro Branch of the American Association of University Women is again offering scholarships of up to $1,000 each to qualified female candidates who are residents of Windham County.

Both graduating high school senior girls and mature women continuing their higher education are eligible to apply. Applications will be judged on academic performance, extra-curricular activities, community involvement, and financial need.

Seniors from area high schools, preparatory schools, or home schools who are legal residents of Windham County may apply. Applicants must be enrolling in and accepted for full-time study in a two-year associate degree or four-year undergraduate program.

Mature women 25 years or older who are legal residents of Windham County and have been accepted to or are continuing in an accredited two- or four-year undergraduate degree program as part- or full-time students in the fall are encouraged to apply.

Guidance counselors in area high schools have posters and application forms. Mature women may obtain them from area college financial aid offices or by contacting the AAUW scholarship committee at 802-490-2310.

Applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 20 and received by Monday, March 23.

Now in its 93rd year, the Brattleboro branch is part of a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.