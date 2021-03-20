AAUW extends scholarship deadline

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The Brattleboro Branch of the American Association of University Women has extended the deadline for its scholarship applications to Monday, April 5 to allow students more time to apply. “Students are dealing with so many issues now because of the pandemic that we thought it would help them to have more time to apply,” said Karen Davis of the scholarship committee.

The branch is offering scholarships of up to $1,000 each to qualified female candidates who are residents of Windham County. Graduating high school seniors from area high schools, preparatory schools or home schools, and women continuing their higher education are eligible to apply. Applications will be judged on academic performance, community involvement, and financial need.

The applicant must be accepted or enrolled as an undergraduate student in a one-year certificate or two- or four-year accredited college degree program for 2021-22 and a legal resident of Windham County for a minimum of two years.

This year’s scholarships will honor Sylvia (Hunter) Eaton and Dorothy Birge Keller, recently deceased AAUW Brattleboro members.

The committee can be reached at 802-390-2310 if there are questions. Applications can be sent to AAUW Scholarship Committee, c/o Melanie Crosby, 41 Harmony Place Drive, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Now in its 94th year, the Brattleboro branch is part of a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.