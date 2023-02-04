AARP free tax preparation

REGION – Beginning Feb. 2 and continuing to April 15, AARP Foundation is providing free individualized tax assistance and preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, however, all ages are welcome. This is done through the Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. Since its inception, the program has served more than 50 million taxpayers.

Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure their understanding of the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. Certification training is currently being conducted in preparation for FY 2022 tax filing season.

Vermont Districts 9 and 10, which cover Windsor and a bit of Windham County has host sites in Ascutney, Hartford, Londonderry, Springfield, and Woodstock.

Appointments are required. Following is a list of our host locations and the contact numbers to call for requesting an appointment. When making your appointment you will be given information on what types of documents to bring with you. Depending on the nature of your tax return it may be determined to be out-of-scope for this program. We will make every effort to make this determination as early in the process as possible.

HARTFORD – Hartford Town Hall, 171 Bridge Street, White River Junction – Pick up an intake packet on the 3rd floor on Thursdays or Fridays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. They can also be found at the Bugbee Senior Center during normal business hours Mondays-Fridays.

WOODSTOCK – Thompson Senior Center, 99 Senior Lane, Woodstock – Call anytime Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 802-457-3277.

ASCUTNEY – Martin Memorial Hall, 5259 Rte. 5, Ascutney – Call 802-875-2418 and leave a message.

LONDONDERRY – Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Rte. 100 – Call Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 802-824-4343.

SPRINGFIELD – Senior Center, 139 Main Street, Springfield – Call Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 802-885-3933, or leave a message at 802-345-5414.

We look forward to assisting you during the upcoming tax season.