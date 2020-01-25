AARP free Tax-Aide at Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 and continuing each Tuesday through April 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the AARP Foundation is providing free individualized assistance and preparation for all low- to moderate-income taxpayers – especially those 50 and older – at Neighborhood Connections. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. Since its inception, the program has served more than 50 million taxpayers.

Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they know about and understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. Call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 to schedule an appointment.

When calling for an appointment, a volunteer will work with you and provide guidance on what materials to bring with you. They will also do their best to determine if your tax return is within the scope of the AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide programs.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.