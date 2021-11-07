AARP Fraud Watch Network: Season’s Cheatings, part 2

REGION – The holiday season has traditionally been a great time for earning extra money through part-time jobs. It is also a popular time for criminals to steal money or personal information from job seekers.

Often, job offers appear in social media requesting resumes and personal information including Social Security Numbers. Research the job offer before completing an application.

Criminals also post help wanted ads on legitimate websites. These ads include links to imposter websites requesting completion of a bogus application. Once again, due diligence is necessary. Where possible, apply for employment in person.

Verify the legitimacy of the offer if applying on a website. Use legitimate information obtained from a web search to contact the company and ask if they are hiring and how to apply. As with all scams, if this is fraudulent, report it to the FBI at www.IC3.gov or the FTC, www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.

All scams are designed to take advantage of people’s lapse in judgement or emotional state but some are far more destructive. These are the scams that prey on the generosity and good will of those who wish to help friends, neighbors, and strangers in need. Charity fraud accounts for a loss of well over $40 billion a year.

Some of the scams are elaborate impersonations of real charities including well designed websites and mailings while others are less sophisticated and may simply be frames in an email message of social media post.

Citing immediacy can be a red flag. Scammers will often present their argument as addressing a hardship that your donation will ease. Similarly, the requested form of payment can be a red flag. Payments in cash, gift cards, and wire transfers leave almost no trail and no proof of your donations. Making payments by check or credit card will provide a record of your actions, but exercise care whenever entering credit card information online.

Finally, use one of the public services to research charities: www.charitynavigator.org; the Better Business Bureau’s www.give.org, or www.guidestar.org.

Questions or concerns? Contact me at egreenblott@aarp.org.

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. He hosts a CATV program, Mr. Scammer, distributed by GNAT-TV in Sunderland, Vt.