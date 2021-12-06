AARP Fraud Watch Network: A final set of holiday scam reminders

REGION – The holidays are here! So are the scammers. Here is a final set of holiday scam reminders. While there is no way to completely “scam-proof” yourself from holiday scams, there are some clear steps you can take to reduce your vulnerability. These are likely the most critical recommendations for dealing with holiday scamming.

Be cautious about online holiday sales promising continued Black Friday or Cyber Monday prices. A price “too good to be true” can be just that. Sales promotions by a company you do not recognize or one with which you have not done business can be deceptive. Unsolicited messages and items sold in social media can be scam traps.

Take a few steps for self-defense. Be wary of online offers. Websites with Weebly, GoDaddy, or WIX in the name should be viewed with caution. Slick websites are easy to create and lend credibility to the scam. Check out the company using your browser’s search engine, typing the name of the company with the word “complaint” or “rating” or contact the Better Business Bureau.

Are you ordering items to be delivered? Package thefts are at an all-time high this year. Most of the thefts occur in broad daylight, and in some cases criminals are actually following delivery trucks. Ensure safe deliveries by having packages held at a safe location for pickup or have someone present for deliveries.

The final holiday scam protection tip: holiday giving is wonderful – just make sure your gift is going where you want it to go. Scammers on the phone, on the internet, using text messages, are effective at stealing well intended donations. Verify the recipient and donate by sending a check or use a credit card.

You can help educate and protect your family, friends, and neighbors by sharing this information. In addition, join AARP Fraud Watch if you want to make an impact on your community.

Questions or concerns? Contact me at egreenblott@aarp.org.

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. He hosts a CATV program, Mr. Scammer, distributed by GNAT-TV in Sunderland, Vt.