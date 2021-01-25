AARP Foundation Tax-Aide returns for 2021

REGION – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low-to-moderate income. All Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.

Why it matters

The U.S. tax code is complicated. As a result, many taxpayers overpay, turn to services they can’t afford, or don’t file – missing out on credits and deductions they’ve earned or may be eligible for.

What we do

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tax-Aide has introduced some changes to the process in which we assist taxpayers with the preparation of the required tax forms. You will be instructed on the process for the site when making your appointment.

In-Person : In Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors, but now with strict physical distancing measures in place.

: In Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors, but now with strict physical distancing measures in place. Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents.

Where and when

In southern Windsor County and northern Windham County, we have three sites available this year. In past years, we have had five sites. The sites at the Chester American Legion and the Bellows Falls Senior Center will not be in operation this year due to the pandemic.

Here are the sites and contact information to make appointments. Please note the change in some telephone numbers.

Ascutney: 802-875-2418, Tuesdays

802-875-2418, Tuesdays Londonderry: 802-824-4343, Tuesdays

802-824-4343, Tuesdays Springfield: 802-952-3954, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

We look forward to assisting you in the preparation of your tax forms.